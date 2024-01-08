A barrel of laughs from a great comedy line up at Royal & Derngate in January and February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is a great programme of comedy gigs coming up at Northampton in January and February, with performances from Carl Hutchinson, Jimmy Carr, Babatunde Aléshé, Pierre Novellie and Phil Wang to look forward to at Royal & Derngate, in addition to the already sold out dates for Sarah Millican and Romesh Ranganathan.

Carl Hutchinson is back with a brand new show, Watch Till The End. One of the UK comedy scene’s best kept secrets, the Geordie comedian takes to the Royal stage on Friday 12 January.

Then top comedian Jimmy Carr returns by popular demand with his show Terribly Funny 2.0 (after previously performing the show in Northampton last summer). This time he is packing two performances into one night, on Monday 5 February, with a few tickets still available for the later show.

Comedian Phil Wang will be performing at Royal & Derngate in February

The multi-award-winning star of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Gogglebox, Babatunde Aléshé brings his highly anticipated debut tour Babahood to the Royal stage on Sunday 11 February, when he will be sharing his thoughts on family and fatherhood.

Co-host of the Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio, Pierre Novellie brings his show Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things? to Northampton on Sunday 18 February. Pierre’s co-host from his hit podcast BudPod, Phil Wang also comes to Royal & Derngate soon after, on Tuesday 20 February, with his latest show Wang in There, Baby! when Phil will be chatting about race, family, nipples, and everything else that’s been going on is his life.