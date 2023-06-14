90s Live! 13th April 2024 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton...tickets now on sale

It’s time for 90s Live!

Get ready as we spice up your life, taking you back for good and hit you one more time with the ultimate 90s party night out!

Our talented cast will have you reaching for the stars as we throw it back to you, for one night only, live on stage, as we celebrate the 1990s.

90s Live!

The music of a generation brought to life with fantastic vocals, genius costumes and of course; all the dance moves you know and love, and don’t worry if you have forgotten, we’ll remind you!

From Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass – get ready for this non-stop 90’s extravaganza as we set you free and pump up the jam with songs by, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, The Vengaboys, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, Shania Twain, Aqua, Lou Bega, Eternal, B*witched, Wet Wet Wet, Ace of Base, 2 Unlimited, S Club 7, Gina G, Pulp, Blur, Shampoo and many more.

There will be no valley too deep, no mountain too high, so come on Barbie let’s go party and join us for 90s Live!

Featuring non-stop hits, including: Let Me Entertain You, Hit Me Baby One More Time, Reach For The Stars, Saturday Night, Stay, All That She Wants, Mysterious Girl, No Limit, Mambo No 5, Angels, Park Life, Sit Down, Common People, Wonderwall, Rhythm is a Dancer and scores more.

