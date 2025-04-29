84 year old jazz pianist’s call out to Northants YouTubers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting on Tuesday 29th April, jazz pianist Mike Kemp is taking up residency at the world’s smallest arts centre The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square.

During lockdown, when he was unable to play live to audiences, he established his own YouTube channel Mike Kemp’s Garage Jazz and started using GarageBand to produce tracks. During his residency at The Creative Place (TCP) he’d like to share his music in return for YouTubers and filmmakers sharing their wisdom with him so he can improve his videos and reach.

Mike will be playing jazz originals all week at TCP, performing live 11am-3pm on weekdays and 12pm-5pm on Saturday 3 May. He’ll be joined by another veteran of the local art community Musetta Seagrove FRSA who will be displaying her artwork.

Mike says, “Within a short time of starting my channel, singers and instrumental colleagues made contact suggesting online collaborations which turned out to be a pleasure to make. Then, quite unexpectedly, old footage of live gigs that included me started turning up. In addition there are a couple of BBC Radio Shows that I played on, including my first ever broadcast from 1967.

Jazz pianist Mike Kemp and visual artist Musette Seagrove FRSA are in The Creative Place this week

"Lockdown is over but I've kept the Channel going. As for the technical aspect of making videos, I have much to learn. So while I am at The Creative Place making videos my hope is that YouTubers and film makers will pop in to chat and share their wisdom. I am also really looking forward to sharing the space with visual artist Musetta Seagrove and her wonderful paintings.”

People are welcome to drop into The Creative Place anytime during Mike’s performance hours to listen and have a chat with Mike. Artwork will be on display throughout TCP’s opening hours 10am – 5pm. Those wanting to find out more about The Creative Place or to sign up to the mailing list can do so here The Creative Place – For Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers