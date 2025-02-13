80s Live coming to The Old Savoy

Saturday 21 February 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm 80s Live!

You’ve made it through the wilderness, somehow, you’ve made it through and now we’re never gonna give you up!

Direct from London’s West End, we will be heading down the Atlanta Highway, so bring your jukebox money and get ready to Jitterbug.

The ultimate 80s night out, so come dressed to impress as we spin you around and around for a night to remember.

Tickets From £26

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm