80s Live at The Deco
80s Live Friday 12 April 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall the Box Office 01604 491005
80s Live!
You’ve made it through the wilderness, somehow, you’ve made it through and now we’re never gonna give you up!
Direct from London’s West End, we will be heading down the Atlanta Highway, so bring your jukebox money and get ready to Jitterbug.
The ultimate 80s night out, so come dressed to impress as we spin you around and around for a night to remember.