78 Derngate in Northampton reopens for 2023 after months of behind-the-scenes work
Latest exhibition includes a young Alan Carr!
After a busy month of behind-the-scenes work, The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House at 78 Derngate is open for 2023!
From Wednesday 1st February, the doors to one of Northamptonshire's hidden gems will once again be opening. Admission is only £9pp and there's lots to discover! With unique, original Mackintosh interiors, Galleries, shop and restaurant on site, there's plenty to grab your attention and very soon a new extension and garden will also be ready to open to the public.
The Masque Theatre is holding an exhibition in one of the galleries until February 19th which displays a huge array of intriguing and beguiling photographs of some of their varied productions, spanning 90 years! (There's even a young Alan Carr to be seen!)
78 Derngate is open Tuesdays - Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am - 5.00pm with last entry to the house at 4.00pm. For more details, visit https://www.78derngate.org.uk and follow 78 Derngate across all social media platforms.