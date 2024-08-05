5678 Steps Tribute at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:14 BST

Friday 21 March 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:45 pmLive on StageThis high energy tribute to Steps faithfully recreates the flawless vocals and slick choreography of the 90's & 00's party favourites in a fast paced, spectacular concert.

With iconic costumes and spectacular visuals, get ready for a trip down memory lane with all the hits including: Tragedy, One For Sorrow, Better Best Forgotten, Say You'll Be Mine, Deeper Shade Of Blue and many many more.

Whether you are looking for a night of nostalgia or a party that will get you moving, 5,6,7,8 - The Steps Experience has it all!

Book your tickets today and experience the magic of Steps all over again

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or

Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets £28.50 per person

