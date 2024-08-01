5678 Steps Tribute
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friday 21 March 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:45 pmLive on StageThis high energy tribute to Steps faithfully recreates the flawless vocals and slick choreography of the 90's & 00's party favourites in a fast paced, spectacular concert.
With iconic costumes and spectacular visuals, get ready for a trip down memory lane with all the hits including: Tragedy, One For Sorrow, Better Best Forgotten, Say You'll Be Mine, Deeper Shade Of Blue and many many more.
Whether you are looking for a night of nostalgia or a party that will get you moving, 5,6,7,8 - The Steps Experience has it all!
Book your tickets today and experience the magic of Steps all over again
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or
Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
Tickets £28.50 per person
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.