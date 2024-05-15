50 years of hurt for women’s football – the story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies at Stantonbury Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For fifty years women were banned from playing football by The Football Association. The Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. – a football team formed by women in munitions factories during the First World War –continued to play football despite the ban and fought for women’s rightful place on the pitch. Not A Game For Girls tells their inspiring story at Stantonbury Theatre this week.

Milton Keynes theatre company, Pepper’s Ghost, will be retelling the inspirational journey of the Dick, Kerr Ladies and their rise to fame in ‘Not A Game For Girls’ by Benjamin Peel at Stantonbury Theatre from 16th – 19th May.

From working in munitions factories to becoming one of the greatest and most celebrated teams in the UK during the early 1920s, winning 759 of their 833 games, raising thousands of pounds for injured soldiers through charity football matches, playing in front of record-breaking crowds, playing internationally and many other achievements, the Dick, Kerr Ladies certainly paved the way for women’s football and inspired women and girls to play the beautiful game.

‘Not A Game For Girls’ includes a talented local cast plus drama students from MK College. Using a mixture of real-life and fictional characters and blending drama, songs and choreographed games, this play captures the spirit and camaraderie that led the Dick, Kerr’s Ladies to ignore the prevailing social attitudes from both genders and prove most emphatically that they were wrong to dismiss football as ‘Not A Game For Girls’.

The Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. in Not A Game For Girls - Pepper's Ghost Theatre Company

Director Rosemary Hill says: “The Dick, Kerr Ladies is an important part of our football history, and their story has been very much overlooked. It isn’t until recent years as women’s football has grown in popularity that we start hearing of their incredible achievements and how much they have done for women’s sport.

“The positive effect that the Dick, Kerr Ladies had on women’s sports remains today. We’re honoured to be re-telling their inspirational story in ‘Not A Game For Girls’.

“If you love theatre, football, and drama then this production is for you. Come and support your local theatre company and cheer on the Dick, Kerr Ladies.”