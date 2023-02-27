32nd St Matthews GirlGuiding craft fayre and children’s activities in fundraising event in Northampton
Fundraising is an important part of keeping Guiding units open
Courtney Anscomb, assistant leader 32nd St Matthews Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers, said: “Our Craft Fayre on Saturday April 1 from 10.30am-3pm is shaping up beautifully!!!
“Some of our stalls include; 3D pictures, handmade cards, knitted items, customised items, wax melts, wax crayons, personal labels, handmade bags, pencil cases, beauty bags, cards, stationary, personalised items, polymer clay items, painted teapots, sweets, candy floss, fm fragrances, cross stitch items, wooden items, sewing items and Sooooo Much More!!!
“BB's Bouncy Castle FlossBox Face Painting and Scavenger Hunt plus the Amazing Cafe Guides will have their tea rooms open 😍
“Check out our Facebook event and give it a share https://fb.me/e/3prDT0Dmk “