2025 Crick Boat Show advance tickets on sale

Advance tickets are on sale for the 2025 Crick Boat Show, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, saving 10 per cent on the entry price.

The event, which takes place at Crick Marina, near Daventry in Northamptonshire, will be held across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend 24-26 May, with an exclusive Trade & Preview Day on Friday, May 23.

Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a fantastic day out with more than 30 new boats to view. There are also used boats, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, technical masterclasses, a live music festival sponsored by Aquavista, a beer festival sponsored by LeeSan, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

Crick Boat Show marina

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our 2025 Crick Boat Show, to be held over the Whitsun May Bank Holiday weekend.

"Crick Boat Show is firmly established as the top destination for waterways enthusiasts looking to buy a new boat, upgrade or improve their existing boat, for newcomers wanting to get afloat for the first time and for those seeking a day out by the water.

“Now in its 26th year, the Show hosts the largest display of new inland boats, both narrowboats and wide beams, and for three days it becomes Britain’s largest chandlery when over 200 exhibitors bring together the complete range of equipment and materials for inland boating.

“Our ‘Trade & Preview Day’ is exclusively designed for those who want to speak with boating related exhibitors – from boat builders to equipment suppliers. Friday, May 23 offers a maximum of 1,000 pre-booked visitors the opportunity to talk in-depth with these companies and to see the boats before everyone else.”

The Crick Boat Show, near Daventry in Northamptonshire, takes place 24-26 May 2025 and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors.

Matthew Symonds, National Boating Manager for the Canal & River Trust, adds: “Every year Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates Britain’s fantastic network of canals and rivers.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Crick for a fantastic day out by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line in the Northamptonshire countryside. Visitors to the Canal & River Trust Marquee can discover more about the boating, recreation and wellbeing opportunities our waterways offer today, as well as the work of our national waterways charity to maintain 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England and Wales.”

For Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 May, adult tickets are £19 on the gate, £17.10 if purchased in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free on Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26 May. Three-day adult tickets are £43 on the gate, £38.70 in advance.

Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Friday, May 23 are only available in advance and are priced at £27.50 each. Preview Day visitors will have access to an exclusive online bookings system for boat viewings on Friday, May 23 and will also receive a gift bag and a free hot drink.

All advance tickets will be sent out in May and delivery is free of charge. Advance tickets can be ordered online or by phone until noon on Friday, May 16.

Camping pitch prices start at £45 for one night for a 6m x 6m pitch for a tent and car. Mooring costs start at £1.35 per foot.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.