20 reasons to go to Greenbelt Festival! The best festival you’ve never heard of… yet!

Greenbelt Festival may be the best festival you’ve never heard of. From Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae to new jazz/soul musical Chisholm for President!, drag legend Flamy Grant to grime hip-hop duo Bob Vylan, and up-and-coming future star Nectar Woode to poet, performer and criminal justice activist Lady Unchained. Expect the unexpected. This year’s line-up is the stuff of dreams, it’s a festival like no other.Day tickets now ON SALE!Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August 2024 Boughton House l Kettering

Now in its 51th year Greenbelt has witnessed the birth of future global artists such as Ed Sheeren, Corinne Bailey Rae (back this year!), as well as the mighty U2 who played Greenbelt in 1981 when they had only released their first album. It’s always been a trailblazer, welcoming acts such as Pussy Riot, Sinead O’Connor, Kae Tempest, Gordon Brown, Laura Mvula, Bonnie Greer, Ezra Furman, Brian Eno and Mavis Staples, to name but a few!

Newly released day tickets are now on sale, as well as full weekend tickets . If you’re one of those people who wants to experience Greenbelt in day-sized bites, day tickets are available from Adult £76 I Concession £40 I Under 18s £20 I Under 5s free.

So, here’s 20 reasons why Greenbelt is this Summer’s hottest, most surprising, most unexpected, most uplifting, and most inclusive ticket.

Corinne Bailey Rae

THE UNEXPECTED1. The formidable grime, punk rock, and hip hop duo, Bob Vylan. Full of contradictions; they love a mosh pit but start their gigs with yoga. They want to channel your anger with the world but also head into the crowd at the end of their gig to give out hugs. Chaos and peace.

Bob Vylan. Photo: Ki Price

2. I, Doris, the world’s leading feminist, post-punk, mummy core-kitchen pop band. Doris, Doris, Doris and Doris (yes, they’re all called Doris!) play songs about their everyday lives. Personal, political, witty, sharp and cutting, I, Doris, is taking on the patriarchy one gig at a time.

I, Doris. Photo cred: Minni Moody

ALWAYS INCLUSIVE3. Drag legend Flamy Grant is a glorious, shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen and Billboard-charting artist from North Carolina. Her show, ‘Apocalypse Wow!’ is a one-woman cabaret that takes us on a musical journey from her days as the golden child to becoming a heathen with huge hair! Slay!

Flamy Grant by Haley Hill

4. Welcoming Laugh Out Proud to the stage - London’s brand new LGBTQIA+ comedy night featuring the best in established and upcoming acts from the community on the UK comedy circuit. Laugh Out Proud at Greenbelt will feature the utterly fabulous Mark Cram and Dane Buckley headlined by comedy-great Bethany Black!

Laugh Out Proud

ROOF RAISING 5. It’s Dolly Church! Don’t miss this rainbow and rhinestone-laden celebration of all things Dolly Parton! Join band Eeek and Flamy Grant for a very special sing-along celebration of all things Dolly. What’s not to love?

Dolly Church

6. Bringing their exhilarating, joyous gospel sound to the main stage, House of Gospel Choir magically fuse some of the biggest house, gospel and garage tunes into an empowering, inclusive, uplifting set full of serotonin highs. This is one not to miss.

House of Gospel Choir. Photo cred: Twiggles

WORLD CLASS7. Considered to be one of the world’s greatest contemporary circus acts, the magnificent Gandini Juggling is bringing their show Smashed to Greenbelt! Prepare yourself for a blur of surrealism, dance, choreography, comedy, flights of poetry and more, all expressed through breathtaking virtuosity.

Gandini Juggling. Photo LcD Group

8. Irish poet, theologian, Poet in Residence with the Conflict and Cooperation Centre at Columbia University in NYC, and presenter of the most successful poetry podcast Poetry Unbound, Pádraig Ó Tuama will be in conversation with follow poet Jenny Mitchell as well as sharing his own poetry and reflection.

Pádraig Ó Tuama. Photo cred: DP

9. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Corrine Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows. Headlining the main stage, she’ll be performing (in its entirety) her utterly astonishing new critically-acclaimed album, Black Rainbows.

Corinne Bailey Rae

10. Rapper, composer and playwright Testament is bringing his new musical, Chisholm for President, to Greenbelt. It tells the story of the life and work of civil rights pioneer Shirley Chisholm - the first black woman to be elected to Congress in the US - who went on to make an against-all-odds bid to run for President in 1972. Don’t miss your chance to see it, it’s only being performed at Greenbelt and two other festivals this year!

Chisholm for President

GOING GLOBAL 11. Ooberfuse are not to be missed. Loved everywhere from DJ magazine to BBC Introducing. They’ve even made a Christmas record with Snoop Dogg and the Pope is a fan. Ooberfuse’s unique sound is an eclectic, enigmatic mix of pure, giddy Euro-Pop and cult underground worship band. Cannot wait for this!

Ooberfuse

12. Next up is West African music legend, the incomparable Seckou Keita and the Homeland Band. Seckou is considered to be one of the greatest kora players on the planet, and when he plays this gorgeous double-necked harp-like instrument, he makes its 44 strings truly sing. Just beautiful.

Seckou Keita

13. Akram Abdulfattah, a young Palestinian-American violin master, composer and producer, who marries jazz with middle eastern and Indian music is a rare find. He received national and international recognition when he formed the youngest-ever Palestinian musical quartet, won prestigious awards and took part in various international and cross-culture projects. A festival must-see!

Akram Abdulfattah

LIFE-CHANGING 15. This year former English teacher turned beat poet, Antony Szmierek, will be dishing up his wry, tender, heartfelt and vulnerable thoughts on life, love, meaning and matter. His poetry is the perfect blend of modern-day pop coupled with age-old wisdom, all glued together with criminally danceable hooks (and occasional rave piano).

Antony Szmierek

16. Aged three, renowned sociologist and scholar of race, inequality and education, Jason Arday, was diagnosed with a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder, which meant he was unable to speak until he was 11, or read or write until he was 18. He was told he would spend his adult life in assisted living and need lifelong support. Now 37, he’s the youngest Black person ever appointed to a professorship at Cambridge and works raising millions for charities he believes in and striving for racial justice wherever he can. Dream on indeed.

Jason Arday

17. Justice activist Lady Unchained was sentenced to prison aged just 21. She describes her life “ending and beginning” with her sentence. Today, she is a poet, performer, advocate, campaigner, broadcaster and writer. Inspired by her mission to prove there is life after prison, she founded ‘Unchained Poetry’, a platform for artists with experience of the criminal justice system.

Lady Unchained

RISING STARS18. Let’s hear it for Nectar Woode, up-and-coming soul singer and songwriter extraordinaire. Her latest EP ‘Nothing to Lose’ summons up the alt-soul sound of contemporaries like Cleo Sol, along with her formative influences like Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, all wrapped up in a soulfully pure voice and beautifully honest lyrics. A future star in the making.

Nectar Woode. Photo cred: Jelani Pomell

19. Lady Nade’s music defies easy categorization, blending Folk, Americana, Soul, Jazz, Blues, and Roots, into a captivating tapestry. With nominations for Artist of the Year at the AMAUK Awards in 2023 and a Song of the Year win at the UK Americana Awards in 2022, Lady Nade stands as one of the UK’s most distinctive voices. An award-winning songstress of extraordinary calibre, this is one act you don’t want to miss.

Lady Nade

20. Katherine Priddy is one of the best and brightest new folk artists around. Now signed to Cooking Vinyl, her brand new album Pendulum Swing is winning rapturous reviews from all quarters. She is very fabulous, don’t miss her set.

Katherine Priddy

Greenbelt still has a few cracking names, artists, activists, musicians, thinkers and performers yet to announce! But for now, here’s its first official line-up poster to whet your appetite even more!