2 Tone and Beyond at The Deco

'Too Much Too Young' tells the story of one of the most influential musical movements in British pop culture that became a timeless and iconic symbol. With a dynamic cast featuring some of the finest performers from across the UK, a 9-Piece live band and an authentic recreation of the iconic sound that formed an era. So, prepare to rock-steady and get ready to embark on a non-stop musical feast for the senses with a huge array of hits from the likes of 'Madness, Bad Manners, The Specials, The Selecter, The Bodysnatchers' and much more.