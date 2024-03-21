2 Tone and Beyond at The Deco
Sat 8 Mar 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pmPack your bags and get ready to board the Night boat to Cairo as we celebrate the iconic story of 2-Tone and beyond!Book your tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call the Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm£25 per person
'Too Much Too Young' tells the story of one of the most influential musical movements in British pop culture that became a timeless and iconic symbol. With a dynamic cast featuring some of the finest performers from across the UK, a 9-Piece live band and an authentic recreation of the iconic sound that formed an era. So, prepare to rock-steady and get ready to embark on a non-stop musical feast for the senses with a huge array of hits from the likes of 'Madness, Bad Manners, The Specials, The Selecter, The Bodysnatchers' and much more.