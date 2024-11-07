2 Tone and Beyond

Sat 8 Mar 2025 19:30 Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pm

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

'Too Much Too Young' tells the story of one of the most influential musical movements in British pop culture that became a timeless and iconic symbol. With a dynamic cast featuring some of the finest performers from across the UK, a 9-Piece live band and an authentic recreation of the iconic sound that formed an era. So, prepare to rock-steady and get ready to embark on a non-stop musical feast for the senses with a huge array of hits from the likes of 'Madness, Bad Manners, The Specials, The Selecter, The Bodysnatchers' and much more.