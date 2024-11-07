2 Tone and Beyond
Pack your bags and get ready to board the Night boat to Cairo as we celebrate the iconic story of 2-Tone and beyond!
'Too Much Too Young' tells the story of one of the most influential musical movements in British pop culture that became a timeless and iconic symbol. With a dynamic cast featuring some of the finest performers from across the UK, a 9-Piece live band and an authentic recreation of the iconic sound that formed an era. So, prepare to rock-steady and get ready to embark on a non-stop musical feast for the senses with a huge array of hits from the likes of 'Madness, Bad Manners, The Specials, The Selecter, The Bodysnatchers' and much more.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
Tickets: £25 each