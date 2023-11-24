13th Christmas Tree Festival at St John the Baptist Church Kingsthorpe
We are delighted to be holding our 13th Christmas tree festival at St John the Baptist Church in Kingsthorpe on Saturday 2nd December (10am - 6pm) and Sunday 3rd December (1pm - 4pm).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is going to be a bumper festival with over 50 different Christmas trees decorated by local schools, companies, shops and groups.
There will be craft activities for children, handbell ringing, refreshments and a raffle.
Adults £2 and children get in free.
The whole event will be rounded off on Sunday evening at 6pm with Carols on the Green with mulled wine and hot chocolate.
The weekend is the beginning of Advent and will be a lovely start to the Christmas Season.