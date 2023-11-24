News you can trust since 1931
13th Christmas Tree Festival at St John the Baptist Church Kingsthorpe

We are delighted to be holding our 13th Christmas tree festival at St John the Baptist Church in Kingsthorpe on Saturday 2nd December (10am - 6pm) and Sunday 3rd December (1pm - 4pm).
By Mandy BentleyContributor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
This is going to be a bumper festival with over 50 different Christmas trees decorated by local schools, companies, shops and groups.

There will be craft activities for children, handbell ringing, refreshments and a raffle.

Adults £2 and children get in free.

The whole event will be rounded off on Sunday evening at 6pm with Carols on the Green with mulled wine and hot chocolate.

The weekend is the beginning of Advent and will be a lovely start to the Christmas Season.