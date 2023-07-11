11th Global Healthy Workplace Summit to be held locally at the University of Northampton

The global summit with the theme Good Health is Good Business is hosted by the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and builds on the huge international success of previous Awards and Summits hosted around the globe. During the summit we will examine how the very best employers are addressing the future of employee wellbeing. Discover the strategic models they are putting in place and learn how they build internal consensus to tackle the most pressing problems, especially in the domain of mental health.

Throughout the three days we will explore what the best are doing and gain insights to take back to your own organisation. In addition, do not miss the highlight of the summit – the Global Awards Finalist presentations where you will observe exceptional best practices and learn from the world’s best healthy workplace programmes.

The summit will cover a wide range of topics, including:

11th Global Healthy Workplace Summit

Awards Finalist Presentations (SME, Large and Multinational Employer)

Navigating the Future of Work

The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Opportunities and Threats for the Workplace

Evidence Analysis for the 4-Day Working Week

ESG Accountability: Meeting Stakeholder Expectations with Healthy Workplaces

Designing Healthy Workplaces

Finding a Career Path in Workplace Wellbeing

How to navigate our new post-pandemic world

Making the Business Case: ROI vs VOI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit will feature high profile speakers including Prof. Dame Carol Black, DBE (former government advisor or workplace health), Prof Anne-Marie Kilday (vice chancellor, university of Northampton), and leaders from BT, IBM, Lendlease, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD), Eurofund, and many more. The confirmed agenda will be published shortly.

“We are excited to bring this important summit to our community,” said Tommy Hutchinson, Co-Director at Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and lecturer in Entrepreneurship at the University of Northampton. “This is a unique opportunity for businesses and organisations to learn from the best in the field and to take steps to improve the health, wellbeing, and safety of their employees.”