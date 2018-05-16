Zoo welcomed to Kettering

The classic children’s book Dear Zoo, by author and illustrator Rod Campbell, is brought to life at Kettering later this month.

It can be seen at The Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday May 31 and Friday June 1.

The best-selling lift-the- flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982 and has sold more than eight million copies worldwide.

Rod Campbell is the master of interactive storytelling and an expert in early learning for pre-schoolers.

As a trusted household name, his books have stood the test of time and continue to be a staple addition to the family bookshelf and a popular choice for early years’ teachers.

The creator of more than 200 books for children, his unique ability to be both fun and reassuring encourages children to discover and delight in

the world around them.

Telling the beloved story through child-engaging puppets, original music and lots of audience interaction, the show immediately appeals to families and children who already love the book and will serve as a wonderful introduction to those coming to the story for the first time. Performances take place at 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, May 31, and then at 11am and 2pm on Friday, June 1. Tickets cost £14 for both adults and children or £50 for a family of four.

For more details visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk