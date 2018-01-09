Youngsters lined up for Nutcracker in Northampton

The enchanted tale of The Nutcracker is being performed by East Haddon School of Dance at Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Sunday.

It features a cast of 242 girls and boys aged 3-19. The Christmas themed two-act ballet has been skilfully adapted to also feature tap, contemporary, street dance and singing by school principal and former professional dancer Natalie Carter.

In the famous story, Clara is gifted a Nutcracker soldier, but when she goes to check her beloved new toy in the night, the magic starts to happen and it grows life-sized. After she helps him to defeat the Rat King in an exciting battle, the Nutcracker turns into a handsome prince and the two travel to the land of sweets for a spectacular celebration.

The story, which includes the famous Sugar Plum Fairy and Christmas Angel, is a perfectly magical introduction to the theatre for young people, and an exciting alternative family show to a traditional pantomime.

Tickets for both performances, 2pm and 5pm, on Sunday, January 14, are reasonably priced for families at £12.50 for adults and £10 for children. Also making a special guest appearance is the Girls’ Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton.

Natalie Carter, founder and principal of East Haddon School of Dance, commented: “I am so proud of the whole cast, from our confident and excited three year old baby mice to the immensely talented older leads, for working extremely hard and with boundless enthusiasm in rehearsals since September. I think this is going to be a wonderful production to be enjoyed by anyone, not just those who know one of the performers.”

Rachel Baker, who is 15 years old and is playing the Sugar Plum fairy, added: “From being on stage at the Derngate Theatre to everybody’s stunning costumes, it’s such an exciting experience. It’s a lovely story and perfect for families to see in the winter-time. If I could make a special Christmas wish, I would love to see snow falling again on 14th January!”

Hensmans salons, based in Northampton and Milton Keynes, is the show’s headline sponsor. Director, Gemma Hensman, said: “Hensmans is a keen supporter of local communities, especially when ambitious young people are involved, and so we’re delighted to be supporting the East Haddon School of Dance’s performance of The Nutcracker. All of the team wish the girls and boys the best of luck and after being given a special preview, I recommend lovers of the arts to quickly get a ticket.”

Tickets are on sale from The Royal and Derngate Box Office by calling 01604 624 811 or by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

For more information about East Haddon School of Dance and its ballet, tap, street and contemporary dance classes for children aged three and above, as well as adults, visit www.easthaddondance.co.uk.