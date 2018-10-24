Win tickets to Silverstone Circuit's 70th anniversary stunt and fireworks show

Silverstone Circuit is celebrating Guy Fawkes Night on Saturday November 3, with a Stunt and Fireworks Show extravaganza and you could be there too.

We have five pairs of tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The ticket doesnt just give you entry to the evening show, you can go all day and watch some great motor racing too.

Psst, the ticket doesn’t just give you entry to the evening show, you can go all day and watch some great motor racing too.

Silverstone circuit is set for an evening not to be missed on Saturday November 3 with one of the largest fireworks displays in the area.

The entertainment combines a showcase of British motorsport with Silverstone’s heritage, taking visitors through the ages.

Music of the decades will evoke memories of a bygone era and the evolution of motorsport with iconic race cars from the 70s through to present day, including a Surtees Formula 1, which will be a bit hit with all the race fans.

Paul Swift headlines the live action stunt show, with his record-breaking talent and amazing precision-driving sure to delight visitors with 40 minutes of heart pumping track action and an ‘Italian Job’ theme for this riveting entertainment.

Motor racing fans can also take advantage of the Walter Hayes Trophy racing action that takes place during the day. The world’s largest Formula Ford 1600 event will feature full grids and a busy schedule of racing with drivers from the around the world competing in this prestigious event, a proving ground for young single seater racing talent.

For your chance to win an evening out to celebrate Fireworks night, just answer the following question:

What date is Guy Fawkes Night?

1st November

5th November

31st October

To enter, please send your answer together with your name, postal address and email address to competitions@northantsnews.co.uk

Competition closes midnight on Sunday (October 28).

The Editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Tickets for the Stunt and Fireworks Show cost £12 for adults in advance, £15 on the door with children aged 15 and under going free. The ticket is valid all day, allowing access to the racing from 8 am, as well as the evening entertainment that starts at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.silverstone.co.uk.