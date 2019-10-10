Win tickets to hear F1 Jenson reveal secrets of success at Silverstone

Have you got what it takes to be an F1 driver?

Well now’s your chance to find out when Jenson Button roars into Silverstone next week.

One of the greatest racers of his generation, Jenson will be revealing the secrets of success at the exclusive launch of his second autobiography on Saturday, October 19.

And two lucky Chron readers can be there free of charge, courtesy of Bonnier Books UK.

An Afternoon with Jenson Button, hosted by Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham, will give fans the chance to quiz Jenson in a special Question & Answer session during the launch of How To Be an F1 Driver.

Our lucky winners will each receive a free copy of the book worth £20.

Published on October 17, it will reveal what really goes on behind the scenes - the people, the places, the weird rituals, the motor homes and the cars.

Tickets for An Afternoon with Jenson Button at Hall 3, Silverstone Motor Circuit, on October 19 (2pm-3.30pm) can be bought for £26.99 each at https://www.universe.com/jensonsilverstone

Fifty ticket holders chosen by random draw will briefly meet Jenson, have their photo taken with him and get their books signed.

There will also be the opportunity to test your skills on an F1 simulator.

Standard T&Cs apply, see here for full details https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/

To enter click here.