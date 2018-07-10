Water water everywhere at Corby Festival

The water will flow in Corby later this month with a new outdoor arts festival.

Commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced by The Core at Corby Cube, Grow 2018 takes place on Saturday and Sunday July 21 and 22.

Frantic

Inspired by the theme of water, there will be performances, experiences and workshops throughout the weekend, creating an imaginary water taking place in the town centre.

Visitors will uncover hidden surprises as they sail through the woods to a family area submerged by the Boating Lake - which will also host an early-evening event.

Among the highlights will be the intriguing Colourscape installation by the lake, hosting musicians and dancers, and a multi-sensory experience for all ages and abilities.

The Music of the Spheres will also be found floating on the water, providing an ethereal music and aerial dance display.

Music of the Spheres

A brand new sound composition on the theme of water, created especially for this year’s Grow Festival by Sound Intervention using their unique Shimmer sound system, can be found on the path through the woods to the boating lake.

With the use of audio transducers, 12 copper-alloy cymbals will be transformed into speakers emitting sounds of drips, skimming stones, waterfalls, ice and steam. Low frequency sounds are added by speakers hidden in the landscape.

Street performances around the town include Acrojou’s Frantic, featuring spectacular acrobatics and dance-theatre, choreographed around a wheel, with a hidden water system for a joyous finale danced in the pouring rain.

Polled as audience favourite by Xtrax at Greenwich and Docklands International Festival in 2014, Frantic has toured extensively, both in the UK and internationally, for the last four years. Among the many other performances are Avanti Display’s The Spurting Man, comic show Dick Danger, Rhubarb Theatre’s The Big Dippers and The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band.

On Sunday James Ashworth VC Square is the setting for the inaugural Grow Festival People’s Stage, featuring local choirs, dance groups and musicians.

Local musicians, choirs, bands and spoken word artists take to the stage on the Sunday, when the James Ashworth VC Square will be the setting for the Grow Festival People’s Stage, with performances programmed by the festival’s Community Panel.

The Deep Roots Tall Trees choir, who devise and write songs inspired by the town, will be part of the line-up, and Corby Amateur Theatrical Society will also take to the stage, as will local youth music group Oakley Rangers.

In addition, there will be music from indie-rock band The Modern Age and hip hop group The Enablers, while The Slackstring Band bring their unique take on folk, classic rock and blues.

Solo music acts include Vincent J Rigney and 12 year old singer-songwriter Eva Rose, and there will be performance poetry from Liam Ferguson and Chuck the Poet.

Grow 2018 is the first of three outdoor festivals commissioned by Made in Corby as part of The Creative People and Places programme funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery.

The festival is presented in association with Anglian Water to highlight the environmental and sustainability issues around the growing need of water.

The firm will offer fun and informative activities demonstrating the importance of caring for our water sources and infrastructure.

Further details about the activities at the festival can be found by visiting www.growcorby.co.uk.