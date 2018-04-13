Vintage machinery jumble heading to Northamptonshire this weekend

Buy or sell a range of vintage machinery at Sunday's event in Earls Barton.

The Earls Barton Vintage Machinery Jumble will take place this Sunday (April 15).

There will be an opportunity to buy or sell old tractor parts, vintage farm machinery, bygones, old tractor workshop tools, farm tools, vintage and classic car parts and anything old or antique.

The event will be held at Whites Farm, Earls Barton, NN6 0EP, junction 10 (off A45).

Gates open to buyers and sellers from 8.30am.

No need to book, just turn up.

Buyers £2 per person, sellers £10.

Refreshments will be available on site.

Profits to raise funds to build a Museum and Heritage Centre.

For more information call R. Hollowell on 01604 891686 or 07960 082975.