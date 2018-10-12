VIDEO: Masterchef star Jay Rayner brings foodie fun to Northampton

Award-winning restaurant critic and Masterchef judge Jay Rayner brings his show, The Ten (Food) Commandments to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Friday November 16.

The original Ten Commandments have very little to offer when it comes to the complex business of how and what we eat. Now Jay has decided it’s time to act.

Jay Rayner

Enter our new culinary Moses, the legendary restaurant critic Jay Rayner, with a new set of hand-tooled commandments for this food-obsessed age. He deals once and for all with questions like whether it is ever okay to covet thy neighbour's oxen (it is), eating with your hands (very important indeed) and if you should cut off the fat (no).

The Ten (Food) Commandments combines reportage and anecdotes with recipes worthy of adoration and in this audio-visual romp Jay Rayner attempts to lead audiences to the edible Promised Land.

Jay Rayner is an award-winning writer and broadcaster, best known for his work as a Masterchef judge and restaurant critic for the Observer. He is a former Critic of the Year and Restaurant Critic of the Year. In 2018 he was named Restaurant Writer of The Year in the Fortnum and Mason Food and Drink Awards. He has just published his tenth book, Wasted Calories and Ruined Nights: A Journey Deeper into Dining Hell. He performs live all over the country, both with his one man shows and as a pianist with his jazz ensemble, The Jay Rayner Quartet. Since 2012 has been the chair of BBC Radio 4’s food show The Kitchen Cabinet.

He likes pig.

Jay Rayner takes to the Royal stage on Friday 16 November at 7.45pm. The show includes a question and answer session and there will be a book signing after the show. Tickets are £21.50* and can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.