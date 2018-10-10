Turin Brakes to play Roadmender following Invisible Storm LP

Indie folk quartet Turin Brakes are headlining the Roadmender next Thursday.

The band released their eighth album Invisible Storm earlier this year.

Turin Brakes comprise Olly Knights, Gale Paridjanian, Rob Allum and Eddie Myer and since forming around the turn of the century have sold an estimated million records worldwide.

Their 2003 singe, Pain Killer (Summer Rain) from their second album Ether Song reached number five in the UK Singles Chart.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 18.

Tickets cost £22.68 and, doors open at 7.30pm.

To book, visit http://bit.ly/TurinBrakesNorth