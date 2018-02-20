Tickets selling for this year's Shambala festival at record speed

The organisers of this year's Shambala music festival have urged fans without tickets to buy them sooner rather than later after revealing more than 75 per cent have already been sold.

It is the first time in the festival's 17-year history the festival has issued a ticket warning in February.

Organisers said: "Less than a quarter of tickets remain for this year's festival.

"Ticket sales so far have smashed all of our previous records into smithereens.

"If you're yet to book, we very strongly urge you to get a wriggle on."

Festival goers travelling by coach can take advantage of £15 off the cost of tickets. Full details are available online.

Voting for this year's festival carnival theme is open until February 27. Options include The Toy Box, The Time Travellers' Ball and Avant Garden.

This year's musical line up will be revealed on March 20.

For full details about this year's festival and to book tickets, visit www.shambalafestival.org