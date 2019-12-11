Work is now underway to transform the cafe and toilets at a country park in Northamptonshire as part of a £765,000 improvement project

The revamp of Daventry Country Park’s cafe and toilets started this week as the beauty spot's £765,000 improvement project continues.

Builders moved onto the site this week to begin the work which will see the Reservoir Café improved and extended, with the visitor centre converted into an indoor seating area which will also offer visitor information.

Work began on the new toilet block this week

The covered seating area outside will be improved with new lighting and insulation, the courtyard will be levelled and paved, windows and doors will be refurbished and modern shutters will be installed along with additional alarm sensors to improve security.

The ranger's office will be relocated to the first floor of the building to accommodate the café extension.

In the toilet block, the layout will be altered to accommodate seven self-contained, unisex cubicles.

Two of the cubicles will be accessible and will offer change facilities, with one of the cubicles featuring an adult-sized changing bench. All of the cubicles will be large enough to accommodate a single pushchair.

Work began on the toilets on Monday while the café extension and refurbishment is scheduled for January.

Portable toilets will be provided on a temporary basis while the toilet block is completed. The café will also be closed for about eight weeks from 20 January.

The improvements, which are expected to take about 16 weeks to complete, are part of a wider investment programme at the Green Flag Award-winning park and follow on from the completion of its popular new play area in the spring.

Further work is set to take place next year and will see the park’s 4km-long circular footpath resurfaced and its footbridge and wooden Walkway Marsh structure refurbished.

The pier near the café will be replaced with a new structure: the Newby Pier, named after longstanding Park Ranger Tony Newby. A new jetty will also be built across the water in Lovell’s Bay.

Ian Vincent, Chief Executive of Daventry District Council, said: “Daventry Country Park is well-loved by the community, so we’re very pleased to embark on the next phase of this programme of improvements, which will benefit visitors for years to come.”