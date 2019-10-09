x

Where you can pick your own pumpkins for Halloween in and around Northamptonshire

With Halloween creeping up it's time to start thinking about where to pick your pumpkins.

Here are some of the best places in and around area to pick your own pumpkins for 2019.

Choose a pumpkin from the patch and take it to the Pumpkin Tent where they'll cut the top off so you can scoop it out and theyll carve the toothy grin youve designed. From October 12-31 with lots of other spooky goings on

1. West Lodge Farm, Desborough, NN14 2SH

PYO pumpkins from October 19 at 10am. Open until they sell out - it could be a day, it could be a week. A working farm, cash only, no toilets or other facilities

2. Overstone Grange Park, Moulton, Northampton, NN3 7XA

Pumpkin patch and carving from October 19-31, 10am-4pm. Normal farm park entry plus 3 per pumpkin

3. Mini Meadows Farm, Welford, NN6 6HZ

The biggest pick your own pumpkin experience in the Midlands. Open 7 days a week from October 16-31. Pedal tractors, food outlets, dogs welcome. Other spooky goings on. Maximum price of 8 for even the biggest pumpkins.

4. Cattows Farm, Swepstone Road, Leicestershire, LE67 2RF

