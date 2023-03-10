What's on in Northampton? Ten events and festivals to look forward to in 2023

From big name musicians to foodie events, there are plenty of events and festivals planned in 2023 across Northamptonshire.
Here are ten events and festivals and more details about each one taking place in Northamptonshire in 2023.
1. Events to look forward to in 2023
Photo: Various
2. Bite Street
The popular food festival returns to the County Ground in March 2023 and organisers have released dates throughout the year. County Ground dates include March 10 and 11, March 24 and 25, Easter weekend (April 6 to 8), May 5 to 7, June 9 to 11, and June 30 to July 2.
Bite Street will also be returning to Franklin’s Gardens on July 14 to 16, July 28 to 30, and August 11 to 13.
There will be food available from a variety of traders, which Bite Street described as part of their “ever-changing roster of the best street food traders around”.
Find out more and book tickets on Bite Street's Eventbrite site.
Photo: Bite Street
3. Test Match Special Live - The Ashes
Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Australia bowling legend Glenn McGrath share stories, memories, and predictions ahead of a massive Ashes summer as Test Match Special Live comes to Northampton. The special touring show will be at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on April 17.
Tickets can be bought on the Royal & Derngate website.
Photo: TMS Live
4. Chris Moyles tour
The tour - called 90s Hangover - will kick off in the former I’m A Celebrity contestant’s hometown Leeds before heading to Northampton on Friday May 19.
The former Radio 1 DJ will bring his 90s hangover tour to the County Ground.
Visit the County Ground website for more information and tickets.
Photo: Carver PR