Vikings to take over Hunsbury Hill for action-packed weekend of re-enactment fun

Vikings will be taking over Hunsbury Hill for two days of crafts, living history and reenactment fighting next month

The Northampton Bloodaxe Vikings and friends will be setting up camp at Hunsbury Hill Country Park from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.

Friends of West Hunsbury Parks is supporting the Heritage Open Day event and group chairman Mavis Wilmhurst is excited to welcome back the re-enactment to the park,

“Following an excellent event in April this year, we have invited the Bloodaxe Vikings back to the hill fort," he said.

"As part of the Heritage Open days it will be an excellent way to really bring the Iron Age Hill Fort to life, and capture people’s imaginations as to what life might have been like when the hill fort was used.

"The event is free and people can expect to learn about history through storytelling, demonstrations and combat displays.

"The event is sure to be an enjoyable and educational day for the whole family.”

For further details about the event, visit www.friendsofwesthunsburyparks.org.uk - for details about the Heritage Open Days, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk.