Two family tickets to be won for 360 Play’s unmissable Christmas party!

360 Play have lots of festive activities planned this December at the home of fun, including the unmissable Christmas party on 18th December.

This is a magical way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and is the biggest and best celebration to date with craft stations, a delicious hot buffet, festive treats and the usual 360 fun!

And as a bonus 360 Play have two family tickets (each for 2 adults and 2 children) to be won so you can celebrate with them at this fun-filled evening.

All you need to do to enter is email bookings@360play.co.uk with the answer to the following question.

We’ve all heard of Rudolph, but can you name the rest of Santa’s reindeer? Entries close at midnight on Thursday, November 28, and the two winners will be selected at random and notified via email.

Don’t miss our fantastic Christmas celebration at 360 Play on Wednesday 18th December, 5.00pm-7.30pm.

Twizzle and Twirl will be hosting a dazzling disco and party games, there will be seasonal music around the centre and lots of Christmas cheer. What could be a better way to take a pre-Christmas breather and spend time with your family?

In our festive craft area, you can create a Christmas family keepsake, make your reindeer food ready to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve and decorate a Christmas cookie to take home with you. A choice of hot food for the children, from our buffet, is included in your entry price followed by an ice cream dessert. Adults can purchase a buffet ticket when booking for £4.95. Crackers and hats will be on your table for a fabulous Christmas atmosphere.

Following on from the success of the Halloween event, tickets for the Christmas parties and packages are now on sale, book early to avoid disappointment.

To find out more about our fantastic Christmas parties and packages check out the 360 Play website www.360play.co.uk or book direct by visiting the 360 Play shop https://360play.co.uk/360-play-shop/