Top international pianist Nikolai Saratovsky to perform at Highgate House, near Northampton, on August 22

An internationally acclaimed Russian pianist will perform for free at a charity concert to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Nikolai Saratovsky is to star in an atmospheric evening performance at Highgate House, near Creaton, from 7pm on August 22.

Aged only 31, Nikolai began playing professionally at the age of seven. He has won a number of major international piano competitions and has an extraordinary repertoire, ranging from Bach to the latest contemporary composers.

A fan of the countryside, farming, fishing and forests, Nikolai said: “This is only my second visit to the UK and I am really looking forward to visiting Northamptonshire. I have heard a lot of nice things about it and am really excited to be coming.

“I hope my music will bring joy audience as we share the wonderful gift of music.”

The concert was organised by Penny Harper, a former midwife who lives near Naseby.

The 69-year-old, a keen amateur pianist herself, said: “Nikolai really is a bit special. He’s very much like Lang Lang - amazing. I saw him perform in London and it was fabulous.

“We are very lucky to have him.”

Tickets at £25 include a glass of house wine and are available from http://www.sundialgroup.com/reading-room/events/hh-pianist-nikolai-saratovsky

Nikolai's performance is likely to include many of the pieces below.

Mozart Rondo in D major K. 485

Schubert Impromptu Op. 90-3 in G flat major

Chopin Valse in A flat major Op. 34-1

Liszt Transcendental Etudes No. 7 "Eroica", No. 11 "Harmonies du soir", No. 12 "Chass-neige"

Bartok 6 Romanian folk dances

Mussorgsky Pictures at an exhibition

Tchaikovsky Nocturne in C sharp minor Op. 19

Scriabin Album leaf Op. 45, Etudes Op. 2-1 and Op. 8-12

Rachmaninoff Preludes Op. 32-5, 23-5, 32-12 and Etude-tableaux Op. 39-5

Prokofiev Montechi and Capuletti from the Romeo and Juliet ballet.