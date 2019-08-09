Thousands of people set to descend on Northamptonshire village for annual festival

The ninth annual Blisworth Festival kicks off today (Saturday) with thousands of visitors set to attend.

Blisworth Festival - now in its ninth year - will have fun for all the family this weekend spread across the village including stalls, entertainment, music and rides.

Attractions include birds of prey, dog shows, artisan market, live music, dancers, comedy, fun fair, classic cars and more.

The two-day event is free and there is also free parking.

The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors for miles around, started in 2010 and has gone on to become a major annual event in South Northamptonshire.