The best outdoor family days out in and around Northampton
Make the most of the sunny Bank Holiday weekend with our guide to some of the best days out in town.
Here's our top choices for family fun on a sunny bank holiday Monday in the great outdoors.
1. Abington Park
From of the most stunning spots in Northampton, especially on a hot summer's day. Enjoy a picnic, play equipment, lake, ducks, wildlife, ice cream vans and Park Cafe.
2. Castle Ashby Gardens
Wander through its gorgeous gardens, menagerie, childrens play area, plant centre, tea room and gift shop
3. Delapre Abbey
Northampton's Urban Country Park including a walled garden, lake, picnic spots and Orangery Cafe
4. Mini Meadows, Welford
A children's farm in 12 acres of Northamptonshire countryside. Animal feeding and petting, playground, ride-on tractors, indoor play area, cafe and a giant sandpit.
