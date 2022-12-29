Ten events and festivals in Northamptonshire to look forward to in 2023

1. The Counterfeit Seventies

Glam rock, new wave and everything in between - the 1970s decade has a lot to give including the music of Slade, Sweet, T.Rex, The Bay City Rollers and more. Be taken back to that time with the Counterfeit Seventies at The Core at Corby Cube on January 20. Tickets can be found on the theatre’s website.

Photo: The Counterfeit Seventies