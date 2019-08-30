Stoke Bruerne going back in time for annual 1940s bonanza World at War

Stoke Bruerne will be transported back to the 1940s for the 12th annual, award-winning World at War event next weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as they will be jiving and Lindy Hopping to nine vintage entertainers before diving for cover in the air raid shelter from 10am to 5pm on September 7 and 8.

A huge cast of 40s re-enactors will be invading the village while Churchill, Field Marshall Montgomery and Bomber Harris will be kept busy inspecting the troops and delivering rousing speeches.

As well as tea dances at the village hall and the school, vintage fashion parades will be taking over the church and fields will be filled with black markets, memorabilia and displays of military and vintage vehicles.

Battle re-enactments will make for a spectacle, while historic boats, some in wartime livery, will complete the busy scene on the Grand Union Canal.

On the Friday night for those arriving early, there will be 40s sing-alongs in the hostelries and a swing dance at the village hall for those staying on Saturday evening

Weekend passes are £10 but accompanied children under 16 are free, which includes parking and free entry to The Canal Museum with its special Canals at War exhibition.

All surplus proceeds go to organisers, the Friends of the Canal Museum, which supports the museum and other good causes.

For further information, including a downloadable programme, visit www.friendsofcanalmuseum.org.uk