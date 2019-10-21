St Crispin Street Fair will bring an abundance of thrills and entertainment to Northampton

Organisers have promised an abundance of thrills and entertainment for four days as the St Crispin Street Fair returns to Northampton this week.

Spectacular rides and family favourites will fill the streets around the Market Place from Saturday (October 26) to Tuesday, October 29.

Sky Flyer will be coming to Northampton with the St Crispin Fair

More than 20 attractions, plus games and food vendors will be available at the annual event which opens from 11am until 10pm.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "For many visitors, however, it is the rides that will be the biggest attraction, especially as they can enjoy spin after hair-raising spin on attractions which you would normally only find in a theme park such as a swinging full size pirate ship.

"The tallest ride will be the Sky Flyer at over 30m tall while the Freak Out is a certainly not for the faint-hearted.

"There is also the Waltzers, the Extreme and Miami on offer as well as all the latest children’s rides and some fantastic games offering great prizes."

The Waltzers will be coming to Northampton with the St Crispin Fair