Sleigh bells ring! Drayton Manor Resort returns for a magical Christmas with brand-new addition for 2022

Father Christmas is on hand to grant everyone’s Christmas wishes during the Grotto Experience at the Castle of Dreams, giving little ones the chance to write a special letter to send to the North Pole.

Drayton Manor Resort is back with a bang for its much-loved Magical Christmas event – with an exciting new addition for 2022.

From now until Saturday December 24, visitors to the Staffordshire based attraction can expect a world of festive cheer with live entertainment, dazzling decorations, falling snow, a magical Grotto experience and an all-new gingerbread decorating workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Christmas is on hand to grant everyone’s Christmas wishes during the Grotto Experience at the Castle of Dreams, giving little ones the chance to write a special letter to send to the North Pole.

They will join Mrs Claus for a magical story time, and even get the chance to choose a toy from Father Christmas’ Toy Shop, with a hot drink at the ready to treat the adults.

Most Popular

Brand-new for 2022, guests will be able to dust off their decorating skills in a Gingerbread Decorating Workshop at Mrs Kyndley’s Tea Room, led by Mrs Claus’ magical elves – also included in this year’s Grotto Experience tickets.

Thomas fans can enjoy a host of festive entertainment in the Island of Sodor, with live shows from Sir Topham Hatt and his mischievous sidekicks, Rusty and Dusty, as well as the chance to meet and greet the playful characters after each show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive fun doesn’t stop there – Santa’s House Party at the resort’s cinema is not to be missed. The 20-minute show runs every half-hour throughout the day, where guests will join Father Christmas and his loyal elf sidekick as they bake a surprise cake for Mrs Claus, and help to clean up the mess before she gets home.

The interactive show is full of singing and dancing for the whole family to enjoy, with a sprinkle of Santa magic to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To top off the festivities, families can gather around the stunning 35ft musical Christmas tree in the park for half-hourly shows, enjoy guaranteed snowfall in Thomas Land, and end their day with a magical sing-a-long with Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and the elves.

Not forgetting the exciting rides and attractions included in the experience. From Thomas Land and a fascinating 15-acre zoo, to Thor, Sleipnir, Bounty Pirate Ship, Accelerator and so much more; there truly is fun for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year here at Drayton Manor, and this year we’re even more determined to make it one to remember.

“We’re delighted that Magical Christmas is back – bigger and better – with all our festive family favourites, as well as wonderful new additions for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming Christmas fans to join us for the celebrations, where they will have a magical experience like no other!”