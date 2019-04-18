Silver egg pendants worth £2,000 up for grabs for Northampton Easter trail participants

Lots of prizes are up for grabs during Northampton’s Big Easter Giveaway weekend on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 April.

Between 10am and 3pm on both days, people taking part in Northampton Town Centre BID’s Easter Shoe Trail will be able to enter into an additional prize draw, being organised by Northampton Borough Council and Steffans Jewellers.

Once participants have completed the BID’s shoe-style treasure hunt around 40 businesses and shops in the town centre, they will be able to post their entry forms into a Big Easter Give Away post box on the Market Square (outside of the Market Office) and select a chocolate egg from the Easter bunny’s basket.

Those lucky enough to pull out a silver egg will win one of 25 Silver Spring Egg pendants from Steffans Jewellers.

Owner of Steffans Jeweller, Wes Steffan, said: “Steffans are delighted to support Northampton’s drive to create fun, intrigue and mystery over Easter.

"We will be giving away £2,000 worth of silver eggs so it should be a great weekend full of happy hunters.”

In addition, children will have the chance to win giant chocolate eggs by getting creative and showcasing their Easter bonnet making skills during a workshop and parade on Saturday 20 April.

The workshop will take place in front of the Market Office with Festive Road, between 11am and 2pm and the parade and prize giving will follow between 2pm and 3pm.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We’re excited to be working with Northampton Town Centre BID and Steffans Jewellers to hold fun family activities which not only celebrate Easter but also help to shine a light on the town’s rich shoe heritage.

“We hope lots of people will come into the town centre to take part in the trail and the Easter bonnet making, as well as enter into our prize draw on 19 and 20 April.”

Rob Purdie, BID executive director added: “It’s brilliant to working with the council, to promote our town’s shoe heritage which remains one of our key focuses this year.

"Our month long shoe hunt is guaranteed to create a real talking point in the town, and this Easter weekend full of eggs, prizes, workshops and entertainment.”