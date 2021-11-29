'Showcase of spice' is coming to Northampton to mark 50 years of Bangladeshi independence

Some of the UK’s leading curry chefs will come together in Northampton to celebrate 50 years of Bangladeshi independence with ‘a showcase of spice’.

To mark ’Victory Day’ on Thursday, December 9, chefs from across the country will gather at the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus to cook their ‘dish of the day’ paying tribute to the proud history of their homeland.

Fifty years ago, Bengali people fought for independence from East Pakistan and this liberation created the independent nation-state of Bangladesh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Library picture / Getty Images

Victory was secured thanks to the help from allies in India, who fought alongside the Mukti Bahini to overpower the Pakistani army and bring about their surrender.

Independence was gained through a nine-month guerrilla war which resulted in the deaths of almost three million people.

Northampton-based restaurateur Tipu Rahman, senior vice-president of East Midlands region of the Bangladesh Caterers Association who has helped organise the event, said: “Our forefathers’ ultimate sacrifice paved the way for the freedom we enjoy today.

“To mark the anniversary of the conflict, I’m delighted to be bringing 50 of the UK’s leading curry chefs to Northampton for a showcase of spice, including 10 of the winners from our recent national cook-off held in London.”

Joint organiser Naz Islam added: “The history of our homeland means a great deal to all of us and I am sure our chefs will produce dishes of an incredibly high standard as we celebrate 50 years of independence together.”

Special guests will include Dr AK Abdul Momen from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former British High Commissioner Anwar Choudhury, BCA President MA Munim and Andrew Lewer MBE, Conservative MP for Northampton South.