And with Halloween comes thoughts of fancy dress, trick or treating and pumpkin picking.
If wrapping up warm and heading to a pick-your-own pumpkin patch to find the biggest, juiciest pumpkin to carve is part of your family’s autumn tradition, Northamptonshire is a great place to be as there are plenty of options.
Farms across the county will soon be opening up their pumpkin patches and, for some, tickets are already available, with the first patch opening on the last weekend of September!
Below are seven places in Northamptonshire where you can pick your own pumpkin for Halloween 2025.
2. Overstone Grange Farm
The family run farm in Kettering Road, Overstone, will open for the first time on Saturday October 4. It will then be open all weekends in October. There will be 75 types of pumpkins in the patch, with some "whoppers" as well as some "tiddlers" due to the incredibly dry summer we've had. Tickets are on sale on the farm's website and organisers are warning that slots are being booked up quickly. Photo: Facebook/Overstone Grange Farm
3. Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks
The farm in Bugbrooke Road, Kislingbury will open its pumpkin patch on Saturday September 27, and will then be open every weekend in October, plus all the days of October half term, from Monday October 27. The farm boasts more than 20 varieties, a spooky trail, a bale mountain and slide, pedal tractors, a mobile cafe and more. Tickets are on sale on the farm's website. Photo: Facebook/Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks
4. Welford Christmas Tree Farm
The farm in Northampton Road, Welford will open its Spooky Hunt and pumpkin patch on Saturday October 11. It will be open until Sunday November 2. Tickets are on sale for the spooky hunt on the farm's website. Tickets don't need to be booked for the pumpkin patch. There is also a cafe, a shop selling Halloween and Christmas decorations, giant straw bales, games and more. Photo: Facebook/Welford Christmas Tree Farm