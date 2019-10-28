Popular ice rink opens in Northamptonshire with half term skating for Halloween

Beckworth Emporium has opened its doors to its ever popular ice rink early this year to allow skating during the half term holidays.

The Ice Emporium at Beckworth, just outside Sywell, officially opened for the 2019 season on Saturday with a Halloween theme.

This week up until Sunday (November 3), the indoor venue will feature pumpkins, spiders, bats, ghosts and witches.

Plus, all sessions will be half price.

Free Christmas ice skating will be given away to the best dressed Halloween group / party this week.

Beckworth's Ice Emporium will open until Monday, January 6 2020.