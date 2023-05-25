Photos: First glimpse inside £250k attraction near Chipping Norton that shrinks kids to the size of fairies!

The much anticipated new Fairy Dell attraction at Chipping Norton’s Fairytale Farm will open its door to the public this Saturday (May 27).

The uniquely themed play area featuring 20-foot-high mushrooms, interactive games, and tunnels will shrink its young visitors to the size of fairies when they enter the magical world this weekend.

The development is around 480 square metres in size and is the farm’s biggest investment at £250,000 since it opened its doors back in 2013.

Fairy Dell was the idea of Fairytale Farm founders, husband-and-wife duo Nick and Nicola Laister, who partnered with leading attraction designer and builder CAP.co to bring the concept to life.

Nick said: "This development will create a magical new themed area of the farm and has been designed around the different levels in this part of the site. It will offer a completely unique and immersive play experience that will be a wonderland for children under the age of 10. Importantly, the whole development will be a sensory experience, and large parts of it will be wheelchair accessible, including all the raised walkways.

"This is by far the biggest development we have ever implemented at Fairytale Farm and should really put us on the map. This really will be the most magical play area ever.

"Over the past ten years, we have welcomed hundreds of thousands of people through our doors who have enjoyed our range of animals. interactive play and fairytale-themed walks, and our Fairy Dell development will take the experience to new levels, quite literally!"

For more information, or to buy tickets visit, https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/

