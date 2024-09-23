Peace vigil to celebrate Northampton’s community spirit and cohesion
The vigil will open with remarks from Cllr James Hill, Chair of the West Northants Diverse Communities Forum, followed by words from West Northamptonshire Council’s Leader Cllr Adam Brown, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities Cllr David Smith, and Vice-Chairman Cllr Alison Eastwood.
Also in attendance will be Lucy Rigby MP, Member of Parliament for Northampton North, Northampton Inter Faith Forum Deputy Ken Howlet, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable, Ashley Tucker, and Northants Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone.
Local spoken word poet and knife crime campaigner, Quinton Green, whose work and performances have been used by police forces, schools, and councils as part of youth awareness initiatives across the UK, will also be performing. The evening will conclude with a prayer and blessing led by Father Oliver Coss.
Cllr David Smith commented: “The peace vigil is an opportunity for the people of Northampton to come together to reflect on the strength of our community and the values that bind us together.
“As Northampton we can show our commitment to building a more cohesive and harmonious society. Please join us on the evening of Friday 27 September, to celebrate our shared community spirit and reaffirm our dedication to creating a place where every individual feels valued and accepted."
The Council is finalising its Community Cohesion Action Plan, with new community cohesion officers working to establish connections across the area. The mission is to build resilient and unified communities where all feel valued and accepted.
