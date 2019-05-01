Outdoor cinema returns to Highgate House this summer

This summer, Highgate House’s popular outdoor cinema events will return for its fourth year.

The hotel’s front lawns will be transformed into an open air cinema to show Mamma Mia! Here we go Again on Friday, June 7, The Greatest Showman on Friday, July 19 and A Star is Born on Friday, September 6.

Guests are invited to bring their deckchairs and blankets to cosy up for an evening under the stars in front of the big screen at Highgate House.

This year, Hogs and Hops from Long Buckby will be providing a range of their burgers, hot dogs, tacos and their ‘dirty fries’, and the The Biscuiterie, from Daventry will be there with their new artisan van offering everything from their homemade crepes and waffles to profiteroles and brownies.

Drinks will also be served from the hotel’s historic Red Routemaster double decker Chudbus, which was converted last year into a bar.

The hotel will also be running a prize raffle at the July event, raising money for its chosen charity, the Northampton Hope Centre.

General admission is £14, under 12’s are £8.50 and limited VIP tickets are available for £22.50 per person that include a front of the crowd seat on an inflatable sofa/armchair with blanket and a glass of Prosecco.

Sales and revenue manager at Highgate House, Lisa Deane, said: “We’re really excited for this summer’s outdoor cinema.

"They’ve been a huge hit over the last few years and we’re really looking forward to it returning to screen some fantastic films.

"It’s a great way of getting family and friends together on a summer’s evening in the lovely grounds of Highgate House.”

To find out more about each event and to book tickets, click here.