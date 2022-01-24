Lots of interesting cars have already been registered including jaguars and Bentleys

One Rotary Northampton is set to hold its first ever Classic Car 100 Rally, raising funds for charities through a mutual love of cars that, in some cases, are a century old.

The event, which is free to enter, is welcoming donations in support of many charities that One Rotary Northampton has been supporting for many years. These include Northampton Hope Centre, The Lowdown and performing arts organisations.

Robin Green, the driving force behind the event, said that it will be a chance to get people out and about after lockdowns, to enjoy classic cars, and Northamptonshire's countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "There are a number of local motor enthusiasts and we've chosen the date as being at the first of the season so that people can come out from a long lockdown locked up and come out to get together.

"We were going to do it last year, but with Covid-19 we had to cancel. So it just so happens to coincide with Rotary Northampton's Centenary, by happening this year. They are hosting a separate celebration for that.

"What we're trying to do is just to have a general meet for all the car enthusiasts in or around Northampton to have a look at each other's cars, as that's what they like to do.

"There will be a grand tour for the people who want to have a nice scenic tour around the county and there's going to be a static exhibit as well for those who want to have a more relaxed experience and socialise.

"We're very fortunate to live in a scenic area and have very nearly finalised the route."

In another twist, the event also coincides with the 100 year anniversary of the Austin 7, a car which was the predecessor to the modern day Mini, which will be making a grand appearance.

It will be driven by a man just a few years shy of the same age, named Brian Norrey, who, hit headlines in July 2021 after becoming the oldest person ever to abseil down Northampton's Lift Tower at the age of 90.

Robin Green said that he hopes the event will both raise money for 'great people with great causes' as well as share the Rotary spirit with more potential members going forward.

He said: "We've supported the Hope Centre and others for years and hope to raise a few bob again for worthwhile causes.

"We're supporting local people where we can actually see the benefits. We all give hands-on volunteering, so it isn't just cheque book volunteering.

"Hopefully it will be a success and give us a chance to meet some future members."