Northamptonshire’s Althorp House to play host to King Charles I re-enactment this weekend

King Charles I re-enactment coming to Althorp House this weekend.

A historical interpreter will play King Charles at Northamptonshire's Althorp House this weekend.

Daniel Williams, from the West Midlands, recreates the 17th century Monarch making appearances at events and retreads his royal footsteps travelling the length and breadth of the UK.

Bank holiday Monday (August 30), will be one of the 47-year-old’s first appearances since lockdown.

And Althorp House has particular relevance as King Charles was taken to the house to play bowls, along with golf and chess during both British Civil Wars.

On the day, Daniel will recreate King Charles I around the estate grounds, with a throne and small display of some of his fine art collection.

The historical interpreter will greet guests and chat about the King's history in Northamptonshire.

Daniel said: “It is a great honour to be appearing at Althorp House and a joy to be out and about again as the King.

“No finer place to enthrall the public than Althorp and it's beautiful grounds, in a brand new colourful outfit especially made to be revealed on the day.

“Always a pleasure to see owner Earl Charles Spencer, who is a brilliant historian and superb writer.

“He has written books on the 17th Century/King's time including the thrilling 'Prince Rupert - The last Cavalier' and 'To catch a King', which tells the story of King Charles's son also named Charles great escape from Parliament before his triumphant return at King Charles II at Restoration of the Monarchy.”

Daniel is also working on his first book of memoirs, which he hopes will be exciting for history fans.

Bank holiday Monday is the last day of the season that Althorp House and grounds will be open to the public.