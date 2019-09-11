Northamptonshire Pistons and Props event fires up its engines for 2019

Pistons and Props is returning to Sywell Aerodrome this month combining hot rods, historic racers and bikes with air displays.

The event is taking place between Saturday, 21 and Sunday, 22 September and will not only feature car and bike attractions but a variety of live music too.

Formula 1 and Formula 2 racing cars will form the mainstay of the 'Racing Runway' alongside a selection of classic and modern race motorbikes and on the 'Sprint Strip', will be a' street car shootout' with a line up of hot rods.

But as well as celebrating cars on the ground, Pistons and Props will also see displays in the air too.

More than 1,000 classic vehicles will be on display as well as a vintage market.

The show is open from 10am until 5.30pm on Saturday and 10am until 5pm on Sunday.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's City of Lincoln Lancaster Bomber has been one of the main attractions in previous years.

Tickets are available in advance, or on the gate.

Advance prices for adults are £18 and children under 12 years of age will go for free with an accompanying adult.

Weekend tickets are £30, which includes both show days and campers will need to buy an additional camping pitch at £40.

Car parking is free.

For more information about Sywell Classic Pistons and Props, visit www.sywellclassic.co.uk.