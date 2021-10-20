The event will be held in the height of the deer mating season.

A Northamptonshire estate will host a walking guided tour of its huge deer park this weekend, during the height of mating season.

Castle Ashby Deer Park is part of the Castle Ashby estate, including The Falcon Hotel owned by Lord Northampton.

The deer park, two miles away from Castle Ashby house, is set on 85 acres of land and is home to wild deer - a rare habitat in England outside of New Forest and Hatfield Forest.

To showcase the habitat, which is on private land, and the deer, the estate’s head forester will host a two-and-a-half hour guided tour of the park from 10.30am on Saturday (October 23).

Information about the types of deer at the park, including pricket, sorrel, bare buck and master buck, as well as how the herd is managed will be shared during the tour.

Owner, Lord Northampton, said: “Continuing the theme of wellness and a connection to Nature which the Falcon hotel is dedicated to.

“Join the Castle Ashby estate’s head forester, Andy Patmore, as he guides you around the deer park at Castle Ashby at the height of the fallow deer rut or mating season.

“Master bucks should be parading on their stands trying to impress the female does.

“Evenly matched bucks will try to out grunt each other.

“Although they are park deer they are not tame so it is not easy to see them without binoculars.

“The park is on private land and this is a rare opportunity to visit it with a knowledgeable guide and see its beautiful mature oaks.”

As well as information about the deer, attendees will also learn about the trees that cover the park including those in protective cages to create a new generation of oak trees that are 250 years younger than those already standing proud in the park.

The park also offers views along the avenue back to Castle Ashby House.

For £15, the ticket includes a minibus transfer from the hotel, the guided tour and a drink back at the hotel afterwards.

Tickets can be purchased on the Castle Ashby app or online here.

Participants are urged to bring binoculars and dress in waterproof clothing.