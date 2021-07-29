Andrew Bird will host be at the Royal & Derngate in October this year.

A Northamptonshire comedian will return to the county in October for a home gig on his new tour.

Andrew Bird has supported Michael McIntyre, Rhod Gilbert and Rob Brydon and has also completed his own debut tour finishing at The Leicester Square Theatre.

Now the Towcester-born comedian is coming back to the county to kick off his new tour - Invincible - with two nights at the Royal & Derngate theatre.

Andrew also supported John Bishop and was hand-picked by Brian Regan for his only UK show and in July 2021 supported Russell Howard for a series of shows at Bristol City’s Football Stadium.

He has also written for TV shows 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier, and Lee Mack’s Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

Michael McIntyre said: “Birdie supported me on my arena tour and made me laugh every night. Truly an excellent comedian.”

Invincible coins its name from Andrew growing up believing that the people you look up to are invincible...

Then you have to single handedly home-school two children, dispose of a dead pet chicken and buy a new mattress.

More on that on the tour, which will start at the Royal & Derngate on October 1, followed by another home gig on October 2.