Northamptonshire Animals in Need to host Christmas craft fair to help raise 'vital' funds for the charity
A Christmas craft fair will be held by Northamptonshire Animals in Need on Sunday, November 25, which hopes to raise funds that will assist the charity’s important work.
From midday until 3pm, visitors to Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester, will have the chance to pick up some Christmas gifts for loved ones and enjoy refreshments, as well as take part in fairground activities like a tombola, hook-a-duck, ‘guess how many sweets in the jar’ and more.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Animals in Need said: “Only a few days to our Festive Fayre! Come to the rescue and say hello to some of our rescued animals while doing some shopping and getting something to eat while helping raise vital winter funds for animals in need.”
Proceeds from the fair will go towards the charity’s care and treatment of animals until they can find their forever home. Admission will cost £2.
More information about the craft fair and Northamptonshire Animals in Need can be found by calling 01933 278080 or visiting the charity’s website here.